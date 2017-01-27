Search warrant executed after string of recent heroin overdoses

LANARCK, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies assisted the drug task force Friday executing a search warrant in Lanark.



According to Sgt. W.R. Killen, the search warrant of the home on Bataan Road Wednesday stems from a recent string of heroin overdoses across Raleigh County.

Arrest warrants for Greg Kaylor, 53, of 120 Bataan Road, were obtained in accordance with this investigation. Anyone with information as to Kaylor's location is encouraged to contact law enforcement, or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.



The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is assisting the drug task force in the investigation.



