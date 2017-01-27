Beckley gym renames weight room after 80-year-old fitness wonder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County 80-year-old man proves you're never too old to stay in shape.

During a ceremony at L.A. East Fitness in Beckley on Friday, owners renamed the gym's weight room after longtime member Tom Rapp. The fitness buff who recently turned 80 has been working out almost daily at the gym since it first opened in the early 80s.



"I was shocked! I've never had anything named after me," said Rapp during the surprise announcement.



A Golden Glove boxer in his younger years, Rapp took a desk job for a short while, but decided it just wasn't for him.



Now, after decades of working out at the gym, he offers the occasional tip or two to the younger ones.

"The main thing is persistence. I see too many young people give up early. They come in and they start out too fast and they quit."

Rapp wasted no time Friday taking off his shirt and showing reporters how he stays fit. Presently, Rapp can bench press around 225 pounds. But he said in his younger years, at 65, he could easily put up 315.





