Raleigh County man busted for multiple thefts

A number of stolen lawnmowers have been found and one Raleigh County man is behind bars.

Keith Edward Foley, 32, of Lanark, was arrested Wednesday after an attempted larceny complaint on Bluestone Road.

Deputies say the victim indicated he saw a man attempting to steal belongings, including a lawnmower. Upon confronting the suspect, he took off. While looking for the man, deputies discovered several other lawnmowers had been stolen from different victims in the area, Deputies were able to recover some stolen items.

Foley was eventually arrested, processed and taken to Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation continues and more arrests are possible.