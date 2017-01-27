UPDATE: Reported stabbing at Princeton restaurant unfounded

UPDATE: Authorities say a man who claimed to have been stabbed and robbed at the Omelet Spot made up the story.

There was no robbery and the wound was "superficial." The man did go to the hospital for treatment.

No other details are known.

We have news of a stabbing in Princeton Friday morning.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in at 6:30 of a stabbing at the Omelet Spot restaurant on Oakvale Road in Princeton. One person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Mercer Count Sheriff's Office and Princeton Rescue Squad responded.

Upon speaking with employees of the restaurant they tell us the victim was their cook. They go to tell us the incident happened by the garbage dumpster in the parking lot. The cook came into the restaurant holding his abdomen, after, who he describes as a white male with a beard, robbed and stabbed him. Authorities were then called.

