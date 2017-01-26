Virginia Tech falls at North Carolina - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech falls at North Carolina

Posted:

Chapel Hill, NC

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Mens Basketball team fell at #9 North Carolina 91-72 on Thursday night.  The Hokies were led by Shane Allen who had 19 points.  Justin Robinson also had 17 points with 7 assists.  With the loss, Tech falls to 15-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.  Up next, they will host Boston College on Sunday.  The game will start at 6:30 pm.

