Virginia Tech falls at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

The Virginia Tech Mens Basketball team fell at #9 North Carolina 91-72 on Thursday night. The Hokies were led by Shane Allen who had 19 points. Justin Robinson also had 17 points with 7 assists. With the loss, Tech falls to 15-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. Up next, they will host Boston College on Sunday. The game will start at 6:30 pm.