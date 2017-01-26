High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/26 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/26

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/26

Boys 

Richlands 77 Graham 71

Beckley 106 Ripley 53

Summers Co 54 Valley Fayette 50

Fayetteville 55 Midland Trail 40

Girls

Greenbrier West 49 Independence 32

Pikeview 59 Oak Hill 22

