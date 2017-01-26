Marshall Men breeze past UTSA

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Mens Basketball team cruised to another C-USA win. This time against UTSA 92-71. The Herd was led by Austin Loop who had 18 points. Jon Elmore also chipped in with 12 points and 10 assists. With the win, Marshall improves to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in C-USA. Up next, the Herd will host UTEP on Saturday night. The game will start at 7 pm.