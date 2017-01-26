Concord Basketball swept at Fairmont State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Basketball swept at Fairmont State

Posted:

Fairmont, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams were swept at Fairmont State on Thursday night.

The women fell 95-69.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Emily Boothe who had 19 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 2-15 overall and 1-12 in the Mountain East.

The men were defeated by the #2 Falcons 103-76.  Concord was led by Aaron Miller who had 32 points.  With the loss, they drop to 5-14 overall and 1-12 in the league.

Up next, the two will travel to Shepherd on Saturday afternoon.  The women will start at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.