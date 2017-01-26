Concord Basketball swept at Fairmont State

Fairmont, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams were swept at Fairmont State on Thursday night.

The women fell 95-69. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Emily Boothe who had 19 points. With the loss, Concord drops to 2-15 overall and 1-12 in the Mountain East.

The men were defeated by the #2 Falcons 103-76. Concord was led by Aaron Miller who had 32 points. With the loss, they drop to 5-14 overall and 1-12 in the league.

Up next, the two will travel to Shepherd on Saturday afternoon. The women will start at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.