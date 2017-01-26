Child and Youth Advocacy Center holds open house - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Child and Youth Advocacy Center holds open house

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Child and Youth Advocacy Center is having an open house Thursday in Lewisburg.

The open house began at 4 PM and runs until 7 PM Thursday evening. The Center will provide food along with tours of the facility with the goal to make people in the community aware of what the Child and Youth Advocacy Center does.

"Provide community members and newly elected officials with a clearer understanding of what we do as the Greenbrier Valley's non-profit Child Advocacy Center and the benefits we bring to abuse and neglected children and their non-offending family members in our community," said Katherine Thompson, Executive Director for Child and Youth Advocacy Center.

The Child and Youth Advocacy Center has doubled in size this year resulting in new staff members and the center will introduce them to the community at the open house.
 

