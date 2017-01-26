Winter Music Festival to take on Lewisburg

It's almost time for the annual West Virginia Winter Music Festival and eight venues are in place for the event.

"The Music Festival takes over Downtown Lewisburg," said Jim Snyder, Head Carryout for the West Virginia Winter Music Festival.

Just like the coffee at the Wild Bean, the West Virginia Music Festival is on the menu in Lewisburg.

"No matter what the weather, this town is going to be filled with people. We have 50 bands, we have an all ages stage. It's big," Snyder proclaimed.

There's a reason the Musical festival is in the winter after the holiday season.

"We found that the winter is the best time to do a festival because it's the end of January, no one's done anything for several weeks, and plus it kind of boosts business in Downtown Lewisburg," said Snyder.

"It should be pretty good business overall. Mainly, people coming in, have food beforehand at the earlier concerts and then people coming in during the evening for drinks and good music in the evening," added Travis Underwood, Asylum bartender.

In addition to boosting business, the winter festival will benefit a musicians emergency fund with all the proceeds going to musicians who might be facing tough times.

"This emergency fund that the Winter Music Festival builds is a great thing to have. It's all volunteer based. No one gets paid. We all come together as a family to do this," Snyder said.

If you would like to purchase your ticket beforehand by visiting http://hashtagwv.com/tickets/ or buy tickets at any venue the day of the festival with cash only.