Outstanding Mount View senior

Joseph Hayes has two important people in his corner, his coach and his mom. His coach says, “Anybody can run, jump and catch, you know anybody can be born to be a great athlete, but work ethic and determination determine whether you play D1.”

Community leader, currently third in his class and an impressive running back for the Mount View Knights are just a few things that define this young man, Joseph Hayes IV.

He is heavily involved in his community, participating in Reconnect McDowell, one of the leaders for the superintendent and part of the student counsel.

While still heavily involved in his community, he is currently applying to colleges and is hoping to accomplish his dream of playing D1 football.

J.D. Belcher of JJN Multimedia noticed this all that Joseph does for his community, school and team and wanted to give back to his original home of McDowell County, by creating a highlight reel for free.

J.D. emphasized his talents in the reel and we all hope he is bound for a D1 program and hopes that a coach recognizes his ability and talents.

This is a perfect example of each person showing the Mount View way, “Supporting each student's quest for success.”