Moretto leading the charge at Graham

Carly Morreto is turning heads in the Two Virginias. She is leading the Graham in scoring and assists, while only being a sophomore. "I just want to win. I just want to pull a couple of wins out. I wish we would've won more than what we have so far because I think we could've beat a few of the teams we've been playing. But, I think we'll be fine come tournament time" said Moretto.

Moretto has stepped up her game big after the loss of Lexi Kiser to injury, and she likes putting the team on her shoulders. "I actually do, I feel like I can take it. I play the leader role in school and AAU ball so I feel like I'm taking it pretty well."

Carly has stepped up at a time when her team has needed it the most, something that hasn't come as a surprise to most. "She plays with a lot of maturity. She's not super emotional which can be good for us. She plays the way that we want her to play" said head coach Jessica Gunter.

She is one of the many young players on the G-Girls roster. Proving that the future is bright for Graham in the seasons to come. "I've had Carly for 3 years now on 4 different teams. Because I had her in middle school as well. Seeing the growth has been great. Seeing her come from an 8th grader to just a sophomore and producing the way she has has been wonderful" said Gunter.

But for now Moretto's goal is to help the G-Girls pull up a few more wins, and prove that this season is more than just rebuilding. "I feel like we are getting better and better. Which we are."