Marshall releases 2017 Football Schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall releases 2017 Football Schedule

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Marshall 2017 Football Schedule

Sept 2: Miami (OH)

Sept 9: @ NC State

Sept 16: Kent State

Sept 30: @ Cincinnati

Oct 7: @ Charlotte

Oct 14: Old Dominion

Oct 21: @ Middle Tennessee

Oct 28 : FIU

Nov 4: @ FAU

Nov 11: Western Kentucky

Nov 18: @ UTSA

Nov 25: Southern Miss

Dec 2: C-USA Championship

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.