Vicars resigns at Independence

A Raleigh County coach has stepped down.  Independence head coach Chris Vicars has resigned as the front man of the Patriots.  Vicars went 23-19 in his 4 years at the helm including back to back AA playoff appearances.  Vicars will now become the assistant principal at Summers Co Middle School.  His wife is the principal at Summers Co High School.

