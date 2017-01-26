Raleigh County board office to reconsider proposed school cuts

BECKLEY W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County's Board of Education (BOE) President has asked the board office to reconsider the recommended cuts of nearly a hundred positions.



The layoffs were proposed by the board office to address a nearly nine million dollar shortfall after a drop in county, state, and federal funding.



BOE Pres. Cindy Jafary's also announced on Wednesday that she will not be taking her $9,000 a year salary for serving on the board as long as budget problems continue.



"There's a lot of uncertainty right now regarding jobs and the security of their jobs. And I feel that if our employees are going to be put in that position, then I need to be in that position, too," said Jafary, in an interview with WVVA News on Thursday.



Specifically, she is asking the board office to take a second look at the proposed cuts to 33 teaching and 52 service positions. The move will delay the January 31, deadline for notification letters to affected employees.

"None of us want to affect jobs or the livelihood of people who currently work for the board of education. We're looking at it and seeing if there is an alternate path for us to go."



When those letters do go out, Jafary cautioned that the board office does have the power to bring those employees back by the end of the Summer.



It will depend, in part, on enrollment numbers, those who elect to resign or retire, and what happens with the state budget.



"We're in a situation of moving parts. Our legislature doesn't start until the first week of February. Our budget from the state is dependent in part on what they decide or on what the governor decides. So if they do not do the cuts we're anticipating, then that helps us," adds Jafary.

Superintendent David Price also responded to the proposed budget cuts on Thursday, saying he will ask for or accept a raise as budget challenges continue.



"Under the current circumstances, I do not anticipate that the board would recommend a raise nor would I be willing to accept one if it was offered."



WVVA News also reached out to all the other board members on multiple occasions on Thursday to see if they, too, would be taking any steps to reduce the impact on schools.



Those calls were not returned as of Thursday at 4 p.m.