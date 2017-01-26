Raleigh County board office to reconsider proposed school cuts

Heavy winds and rain has caused power outages and downed trees in Mercer County.More >>
Heavy winds and rain has caused power outages and downed trees in Mercer County.More >>
Tomorrow would have been James Ramey, Sr.'s 84th birthday.More >>
Tomorrow would have been James Ramey, Sr.'s 84th birthday.More >>
Today was the final day of the 38th Annual Better Living Show. The parking lot at the Brushfork Armory was pretty full.More >>
Today was the final day of the 38th Annual Better Living Show. The parking lot at the Brushfork Armory was pretty full.More >>
The Better Living Show is all about different ways you can live a better life.More >>
The Better Living Show is all about different ways you can live a better life.More >>
Many of the vendors at the Better Living Show have unique stories, especially the small businesses.More >>
Many of the vendors at the Better Living Show have unique stories, especially the small businesses.More >>
Some local vendors sell their products for a bigger cause.More >>
Some local vendors sell their products for a bigger cause.More >>
Some of the folks who come out to the Better Living Show, like the Koger family have been coming out to the show for nearly thirty years.More >>
Some of the folks who come out to the Better Living Show, like the Koger family have been coming out to the show for nearly thirty years.More >>