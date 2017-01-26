Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The former head of President Donald Trump's transition team at the Environmental Protection Agency says he expects the new administration to seek significant budget and staff cuts.

Myron Ebell left the transition team last week. Ebell says in an interview with The Associated Press that his specific proposals to the White House remain confidential.

But asked what he personally would like to see, Ebell replied that slashing the agency workforce by half would be a good start.

Ebell predicts the president may seek to cut about $1 billion from the EPA's $8 billion annual budget. He also says Trump likely will seek significant reductions to the agency's workforce of about 15,000 employees.

The transition staff at EPA has mandated a temporary media blackout and a freeze on contracts and grants.

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More stories on WVVA.com

Justice sees $500M projected state budget deficit next year

West Virginia lawmaker changes party affiliation

Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees

'Mayor Andy' to run for re-election as Mayor of Rainelle

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.