West Virginia lawmaker changes party affiliation

The Democratic party has lost another member in the West Virginia Legislature.

District 24 Delegate Rupert "Rupie" Phillips, Jr. will file paperwork on Thursday with the Secretary of State's Office to become an "Independent."

Phillips serves most of Logan County and parts of Boone and Wyoming counties.

“It is clear to me that the citizens of my district want a true Independent voice in Charleston,” Delegate Phillips said. “I have been and will continue to be that voice. The people have also been more important than party affiliation to me, and I hope this action sends a message to everyone that the people of southern West Virginia want and deserve change."

Del. Phillips also works in the coal industry.

"The ‘War on Coal’ has hurt nearly everyone I know. By becoming an Independent, I know that it will put me in a better position to make sure the concerns of my district are heard."-Delegate Rupie Phillips, Jr.

Phillips was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2010.

