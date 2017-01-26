Justice sees $500M projected state budget deficit next year - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Justice sees $500M projected state budget deficit next year

BECKLEY (AP) -

Gov. Jim Justice says state government is looking at a projected budget deficit of $500 million in the next fiscal year.

The governor tells the Beckley Register-Herald  the funding gap would increase again the following year.

The Tomblin administration, which estimated a $400 million shortfall for the year starting July 1, proposed raising the state's consumer sales tax 1 percent and imposed a 2 percent half-year spending cut under this year's $4.1 billion budget.

Justice will issue his plan when the Legislature convenes Feb. 8.

Addressing the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Justice says the state is in poor economic shape despite a few bright spots.

He proposed tiers for taxing coal and natural gas production, instead of flat 5 percent, that rises as market prices rise.

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

