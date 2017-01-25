High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/25 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/25

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/25

Boys 

Bland Co 47 Rural Retreat 41

Greenbrier West 67 Buffalo 47

Girls

Bluefield 70 Graham 32

Summers co 109 Valley Fayette 27

Princeton 41 Montcalm 20

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.