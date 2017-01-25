MLB coach holding pitching clinic In Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MLB coach holding pitching clinic In Beckley

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

     (PRESS RELEASE - WV MINERS) Brent Strom, the current pitching coach for the Houston Astros, will be the featured instructor during a three-day pitching / throwing clinic from January 27-29, 2017 at the indoor Upper Deck Baseball Training Center, located at 476 Ragland Road in Beckley, WV.

 

     This extensive three-day “pitching boot camp” baseball clinic is open to all players age 13 & over and will take place from 7:00pm-9:00pm on Friday, January 27, 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday, January 28, and 11:00am-2:00pm on Sunday, January 29. Cost of the three-day clinic will be $225.00 per person prior to the start date or $250.00 on the start date of the clinic.  Upper Deck Training Center accepts most major credit cards.

 

     Strom, 68, was named Houston’s pitching coach on October 22, 2013 and his 2015 Astros’ pitching staff led the American League in lowest team earned run average with a 3.57 mark.  He had a previous stint (1996) as Houston’s pitching coach and also led the Kansas City Royals’ major league mound staffs for the 2000 and 2001 seasons.  As a player, Strom was the first round pick of the New York Mets in the 1970 MLB amateur draft.  He appeared in exactly 100 career major league games (75 starts) for the Mets, Indians, and Padres from 1972-1977.  As a collegian, he was an All-American at the University of Southern California.

 

     Joining Strom as an additional instructor will be Tim Epling, three-time Prospect League Championship manager of the West Virginia Miners.  Epling’s pitching corps annually are at or near the top of the Prospect League in every significant pitching category.  The Prospect League is among the premier summer collegiate  wooden bat leagues in America and the Miners themselves have had over 50 former players sign professional contracts during the franchise’s short seven-year history.  The team plays at ultra-modern Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

 

     For more information, interested parties can contact Upper Deck Training Center either by e-mail at upperdeck@inbox.com or by telephone at 304-673-2160 or by telephoning the West Virginia Miners stadium office at 304-252-7233.

 

FRI, JAN 27:  A special session will be conducted only for 11-yr old & 12-yr old Upper Deck League members only for $75.00 per player for that day only.

SAT, JAN 28: For any player that can only come on this day of the 3-day clinic (whether they are a member of the Upper Deck League or not), the Saturday only rate will be $125.00 per player.

 THREE-DAY SPECIAL OVERALL CLINIC RATE FOR UPPER DECK LEAGUE COACHES: This applies to any Upper Deck League coach that would like to attend the entire clinic, it will be only $50.00 overall per coach.

THREE-DAY SPECIAL OVERALL CLINIC RATE FOR UPPER DECK LEAGUE PLAYERS: This applies to any Upper Deck League player that would like to attend the entire clinic, it will only be $175.00 per player.

THE STANDARD OVERALL CLINIC RATE FOR NON-UPPER DECK LEAGUE PLAYERS WILL REMAIN: $225.00 for pre-registration before the first day of the clinic and $250.00 for those registering on the first day of the clinic.

