MLB coach holding pitching clinic In Beckley

This extensive three-day “pitching boot camp” baseball clinic is open to all players age 13 & over and will take place from 7:00pm-9:00pm on Friday, January 27, 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday, January 28 , and 11:00am-2:00pm on Sunday, January 29 . Cost of the three-day clinic will be $225.00 per person prior to the start date or $250.00 on the start date of the clinic. Upper Deck Training Center accepts most major credit cards.

Strom, 68, was named Houston’s pitching coach on October 22, 2013 and his 2015 Astros’ pitching staff led the American League in lowest team earned run average with a 3.57 mark. He had a previous stint (1996) as Houston’s pitching coach and also led the Kansas City Royals’ major league mound staffs for the 2000 and 2001 seasons. As a player, Strom was the first round pick of the New York Mets in the 1970 MLB amateur draft. He appeared in exactly 100 career major league games (75 starts) for the Mets, Indians, and Padres from 1972-1977. As a collegian, he was an All-American at the University of Southern California.

Joining Strom as an additional instructor will be Tim Epling, three-time Prospect League Championship manager of the West Virginia Miners. Epling’s pitching corps annually are at or near the top of the Prospect League in every significant pitching category. The Prospect League is among the premier summer collegiate wooden bat leagues in America and the Miners themselves have had over 50 former players sign professional contracts during the franchise’s short seven-year history. The team plays at ultra-modern Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

For more information, interested parties can contact Upper Deck Training Center either by e-mail at upperdeck@inbox.com or by telephone at 304-673-2160 or by telephoning the West Virginia Miners stadium office at 304-252-7233