Extended period of light snow showers through the weekend

(WVVA) An upper level trough will become situated across our areas as we head into the weekend. With NW flow dominating our weather pattern, we will be cold & windy, w/light sct'd snow showers on-and-off Friday through Monday of next week.

Snowfall amounts by Friday morning will range from a trace to an inch of snow, with high elevations and west facing slopes, especially in Raleigh, Fayette, Western Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties - who will potentially picking up 1-3 inches by Friday afternoon.

Another round of snow showers will move through Friday night and early Saturday, producing additional light accumulation.

Cold weather and snow showers will continue this weekend, with rounds of snow showers producing light accumulations.

Though not a high-impact event, slick areas are definitely possible at times through the weekend. Drive carefully!

