Richlands Boys proving themselves on the court

Richlands, VA

WVVA-TV

Richlands is known more as a football school, but the Blue Tornado boys basketball team is trying to change that mantra. "Richlands is a football school, but we'd like to say Richlands is a winning school. If we had a checkers team and Richlands is playing Tazewell, we want to beat Tazewell in checkers. We want to win at Richlands" said head coach Fred Phillips.

And winning they've done. The Blue Tornado have nearly matched their win total from a year ago, but the concern is much bigger than the stats. "We don't really talk much about records and stuff like that. Our goal is to win every game. Take one day at a time and whatever happens, happens. We learn from it and get better."

Led by a handful of seniors this Blue Tornado had confidence heading into this season that they were bound for success "I think this team has a real good chemistry together. We've played since third grade together and we really genuinely love each other as teammates and more as brothers" said senior Luke Phillips. "Our relationship goes beyond on the floor and goes beyond the floor. We've just always had that brotherhood type of feeling" said senior Ethan Ratliff.



The boys program has never won a regional game and that's a goal they say they are hopeful to change by year's end. "Hopefull win out. hopefully we don't lose anymore. I hope we win every game that we play for the rest of the season" said Phillips. "Since we were eight years old, a region game then whatever can happen past that, it's going to fall into place I guess" said Ratliff.