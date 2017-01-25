Virginia Tech releases 2017 Football Schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech releases 2017 Football Schedule

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

Sept 2: West Virginia (Landover, MD)

Sept 9: Delaware

Sept 16: @ East Carolina

Sept 23: Old Dominion

Sept 30: Clemson

Oct 7: @ Boston College

Oct 21: North Carolina

Oct 28: Duke

Nov 4: @ Miami

Nov 11: @ Georgia Tech

Nov 18: Pitt

Nov 25: @ Virginia

Dec 2: ACC Championship

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.