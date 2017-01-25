Flood damaged homes begin demolish stage in Rainelle

In order to rebuild, something must be torn down. The Town of Rainelle began the demolition stage to transform the flood-damaged town.

"We're removing these flooded houses, so they can come back in and build new houses. Cleaning up the mess," said Jimmy Gribble, Reclaim Equipment Operator.

To clean up the mess and demolish these homes is certainly a process, but one that these demo guys know all too well.

"The hardest part is getting the roof off of them. After you get the roof of off them, they come down pretty easy. Just try to keep them all in their same structure where they were built at," Gribble said.

Reclaim employees are working as fast as they can.

"We're only averaging two to three houses per day. It's a long process to haul it away and stuff like that, but we get two to three a day," said Gribble.

Reclaim knows they are helping the Town of Rainelle because, little by little, the memories of last summer's tragedy are being erased.

"It makes us feel good that we can help them. I'm just sorry we can't get to them fast enough, but we're trying our best," Gribble added.

