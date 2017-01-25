'Mayor Andy' to run for re-election as Mayor of Rainelle

Mayor Andy Pendleton of Rainelle has come to the decision to run for mayor once again.

Mayor Andy has been contemplating whether or not to run for the past few months. She spoke with her family, friends, and some residents of Rainelle before committing.

"I know my heart and trying to rebuild Rainelle, it's the only decision I could make to sign up and hope that God continues to look after me and help give me the wisdom to help the people along with my council," said Mayor Andy Pendleton.

Before the flood, Mayor Andy's mind was made up to not run again, but continuing to help rebuild Rainelle was the deciding factor.

