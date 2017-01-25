Accused drug dealer found guilty in Fayette County

A woman accused of dealing illegal pain pills, methamphetamine, and marijuana was found guilty by jurors in Fayette County.

Deborah L. White was convicted on Wednesday during a three-day trial.

Prosecutors said White sold drugs to a "confidential informant" on four separate occasions in September 2015. During a search of her home, numerous controlled substances were found "and evidence of drug dealing."

White faces eight to sixty years in prison. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 13.

Read the full news release below:

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on January 25, 2017, Deborah L. White was convicted following a three-day trial of conspiracy to deliver drugs; delivery of methamphetamine, marijuana, and oxycodone; and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana and hydrocodone.

The evidence at trial showed that between September 9, 2015 and September 13, 2015, Deborah White and a co-defendant conspired to deliver drugs to a confidential informant and delivered methamphetamine, marijuana and oxycodone on four separate occasions during that time frame. Following the controlled buys, Deborah White’s home was searched were numerous drugs and evidence of drug dealing were found.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Deborah White faces a possible minimum prison term of eight (8) to sixty (60) years, and because she is a repeat offender, the minimum jail term is subject to further enhancement by the Court.

This crime was investigated by members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.