'Hiding in plain sight' works to bring help to the homeless

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Everyday, they are passed on the streets. Sometimes, it's obvious; their luggage is the baggage of a life lived hard.



"I feel like people look down on me because I'm not working or because I'm homeless," said Michael Baugh of Beckley.



For others, it is less clear. That's why Raleigh County's Community Action Housing group is hosting a 24-hour Homeless Count on Wednesday and Thursday.



It is just one of many head counts that take place throughout the year to help Housing Director Tennille Limer identify those who may be struggling. "Last year, we housed more than 200 individuals, taking people off the streets and putting them in units. It makes a huge difference in the community.



More often than not, Limer said the homeless hide in plain sight. That's why the count lasts 24-hours; by dark there is nowhere left to go.



"It doesn't matter to me if the person is a drug addict or an alcoholic. None of that matters to me. We find them stable housing first and then work on their problems."

At Raleigh County's Community Action Housing, it is all about starting small, but dreaming big.

"What I do everyday brings happiness to me and I think also for the people who we are service.



The homeless count started at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue until 3:59 p.m. on Thursday.



