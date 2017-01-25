HOMETOWN HERO: FRED KINDER

Warm a Heart, Give a Bed. That has been Mercer County resident Fred Kinder's goal for five years now.

This year, his sleeping bag drive for the homeless exceeded his expectations...he handed out about 4,000 sleeping bags to people with no place to call home.

"Giving these guys a sleeping bag, it's like Christmas giving them a toy. They're just so happy to get that sleeping bag," says Fred.

Fred calls it a passion...a need to help those less fortunate. He says it all started when he visited Charlotte with another charity group, Hope Uprising. On the busy streets of Charlotte, Fred says he had a wake up call.

"Back four years ago when I went to Charlotte with Amy, we walked the streets and we saw the homeless. I came back and my heart just went out to them. And I've got a passion for it, I really love the homeless, I've really got a heart for them," says Fred.

This year, Fred and volunteers hit the streets all over the state of West Virginia....here locally and in Charleston. But Fred also made his way back to Charlotte where it all began. He spent countless hours giving the homeless hope.

"That's what I hope they take from it...that they are loved. All these homeless out there, they're somebody's parent, somebody's brother, somebody's sister, they're is somebody that loves these people," says Fred.

And like many hometown heroes before him, Fred wouldn't take much credit. For him, "Warm a Heart, Give a Bed" is just what he was called to do.

"It's awesome but I really don't consider myself a hometown hero. I consider myself just doing what God wants me to do, and I give God all the praise."

Fred says the drive would not be possible without the amazing generosity of our community.

