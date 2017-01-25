Deputies arrest Wyoming County burglary suspect - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deputies arrest Wyoming County burglary suspect

Posted:
Virgil Shrewsbury, III
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Wyoming County man is accused of stealing an ATV and guns from an outbuilding.

Virgil Anderson Shrewsbury, III, 38, of Herndon, WV is charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

Deputies say the crime occurred on Sunday at an outbuilding in Herndon. The stolen weapons were recovered but the ATV is still missing.

Shrewsbury also has outstanding warrants in Arizona. 

