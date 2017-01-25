Gov. Jim Justice selects former miner to lead state safety agency

Gov. Jim Justice selects former miner to lead state safety agenc - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a former coal miner and union official to lead the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety & Training.

Greg Norman, who is currently the deputy director of the agency, joined the office in 2006 as an inspector.

Justice says Norman has been a strong advocate for the state's miners.

Norman says his objective is to continue increasing workplace safety.

According to the governor's office, Norman has worked in mines since 1975 at National Mine Corp., Robinson Phillips Coal Co. and U.S. Steel Mining.

He has been a general inside laborer, shuttle car operator, roof bolter, certified electrician and rescue team member.

He chaired the United Mine Workers of America Local 1713 safety committee, was local president and field representative for UMWA District 29.

