McDowell County man arrested in fatal shooting

Jonathon Powell Hope Foundation's annual "Run for Hope " will take place next month at Pipestem State Park..More >>
Jonathon Powell Hope Foundation's annual "Run for Hope " will take place next month at Pipestem State Park..More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Preparations are underway across West Virginia for Saturday's Drug Take Back Day.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Preparations are underway across West Virginia for Saturday's Drug Take Back Day.More >>
STANAFORD, W.Va. (WVVA) Students and their schools are honored for their efforts to preserve the environment during a celebration in Beckley on Friday.More >>
STANAFORD, W.Va. (WVVA) Students and their schools are honored for their efforts to preserve the environment during a celebration in Beckley on Friday.More >>
Police arrest a man wanted on drug charges at a Oak Hill apartment complex.More >>
Police arrest a man wanted on drug charges at a Oak Hill apartment complex.More >>
A former West Virginia University student has been sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman inside a parking garage elevator in Morgantown.More >>
A former West Virginia University student has been sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman inside a parking garage elevator in Morgantown.More >>
West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online.More >>
West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online.More >>