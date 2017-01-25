McDowell County man arrested in fatal shooting

A McDowell County man is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of another man.

According to Sgt. James E. Muncy, Jr. with the sheriff's department, the shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Havaco area.

The victim, Brian Lewis, 38, of Havaco was taken to Welch Community Hospital where he "succumbed to his injuries."

Kenneth Joseph Brown, Jr., 33, of Havaco, is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and a felon being in possession of a firearm. Brown was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell. He is being held without bond at the McDowell County Holding Facility.

Sgt. Muncy says the motive is unclear. The case remains under investigation.

