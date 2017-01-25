Person hit by car in Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Person hit by car in Beckley

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A person was hit by a car in Beckley on Tuesday night. 

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 11 p.m. on Prince Street. They said one person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Right now, there is no word on the extent of the person's injuries. 

The Beckley Police Dept., Beckley Fire Dept., and JanCare Ambulance all responded to the scene. 

Stay with WVVA on-air and online for the latest on this developing story. 

