Person hit by car in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A person was hit by a car in Beckley on Tuesday night.



According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 11 p.m. on Prince Street. They said one person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Right now, there is no word on the extent of the person's injuries.

The Beckley Police Dept., Beckley Fire Dept., and JanCare Ambulance all responded to the scene.



