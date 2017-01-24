Raleigh County school employees express concerns cuts could have on special needs students

Concerned Raleigh County school employees packed the board of education meeting, Tuesday, to express their concerns over proposed job cuts that could affect nearly 100 positions.

During the meeting, board members met for more than an hour behind closed doors in an executive session.

Ultimately, no final decision was made Tuesday to determine the fate of the 94 jobs in jeopardy of being cut.

Still, employees spoke to the board about how these job cuts would affect not only themselves, but also the students.

The proposed cuts target various positions in the school system, including bus aides that assist students with special needs.

One aide tells WVVA News the students who ride her bus sometimes need special attention that only a trained aide with a sensitivity to their needs can provide.

"There's always a concern about the children because that's our main priority,” Corinne Scurlock said. “And without the children, we don't have a job and they are our future. If we do not take care of our children now and educate them and take care of them, we have no future."

Some of the employees we spoke with say before any jobs that have a direct impact on students are cut, the school board should freeze pay raises and reduce pay for administration by 20 percent.

While employees wait to learn the outcome of the board's decision, many tell WVVA News they just hope its based on what's best for the students.