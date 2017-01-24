High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/24 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/24

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1-24

Boys

Bluefield 73 Greenbrier East 63

Pikeview 74 James Monroe 69

Shady Spring 50 Independence 42

Oak Hill 55 Westside 46

Princeton 50 Wyoming East 41

Capital 85 Beckley 77

Fayetteville 70 Greater Beckley 46

Midland Trail 57 Greenbrier West 49

Richlands 71 Lebanon 56

