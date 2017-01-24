WVU Men roll past Kansas

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia mens basketball team got off to a slow start but was able to rebound in a big way knocking off #2 Kansas 85-69 on Tuesday night in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were led by Esa Ahmad who had 27 points. Nathan Adrian had 11, while Daxter Miles Jr and Tarik Phillip each had 10 points. WVU shot 48% from the field and were 19-23 from the free throw line while Kansas was just 6-15. With the win, WVU improves to 16-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12. Up next, they will host Texas A&M on Saturday in Morgantown. Tipoff will be at noon.