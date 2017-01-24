Duhon resigns from Marshall - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Duhon resigns from Marshall

Huntington, WV

Marshall mens basketball assistant coach Chris Duhon has resigned from his post with the Herd.  This comes after Duhon picked up his 2nd DUI within the span of two years on Saturday.  This one this time was under a revoked license.  He had also been previously cited for driving without a license twice before the 2nd DUI.  Duhon had been with Dan D'antoni since he came back to Marshall in 2014.  He played in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic  He also won a national title with Duke in 2001.

