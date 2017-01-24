Princeton Mercer County Chamber names Citizen, Volunteer of Year, Excel Award winner

At its 2017 Annual Dinner, the Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce named the winners of its Citizen of the Year Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, and Excel Award for outstanding business.

The event held at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton recognized outstanding Mercer County residents and businesses.

A keynote address was delivered by Jeff Lusk of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.

The evening culminated with the naming of Lori McKinney of the Princeton Renaissance Project as Citizen of the Year.

Fran Thaxton was singled out as Volunteer of the Year.

And the Chuck Mathena Center was honored as the Excel Award.