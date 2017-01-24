Greenbrier County Commission appoints new Sheriff

The Greenbrier County Commission has appointed Bruce Sloan to be the new Sheriff of Greenbrier County.

Sloan was the Chief Deputy to former Sheriff, Jan Cahill. Cahill accepted the Superintendent of West Virginia State Police earlier this month, leaving the Sheriff of Greenbrier County job vacant. Cahill had publicly recommended Sloan to the County Commission saying the transition would be seamless.

After interviewing six qualified candidates, the County Commission decided to appoint Bruce Sloan and he wants the public to maintain the confidence in the department that former Sheriff Jan Cahill bestowed.

"If anyone in the county has an issue or concern that they want me to address, I'm always available. I welcome anyone to come see me with any issues they may have and we'll do what we can to address those. I'm always available for comments, questions, suggestions, so I just want them to feel confident in the Sheriff's Department and who's going to be heading up the Sheriff's Department for the next two years," new Sheriff of Greenbrier County, Bruce Sloan said.

Sloan will now be going through an interview process to select the next Chief Deputy of Greenbrier County.