Greenbrier County Commission appoints new Sheriff

Bluefield State is getting a little bigger. It was announced Thursday evening that the Hugh Shott Foundation i is gifting the school $1.5 Million dollars towards the construction of a new, on campus residence hall. Another $500,000 will be raised by the Bluefield State Foundation for the project. Administrators are hoping that the new facility will encourage growth in attendance, and tout the possible economic impact. There is no word yet on a start date for construction.More >>
Bluefield State is getting a little bigger. It was announced Thursday evening that the Hugh Shott Foundation i is gifting the school $1.5 Million dollars towards the construction of a new, on campus residence hall. Another $500,000 will be raised by the Bluefield State Foundation for the project. Administrators are hoping that the new facility will encourage growth in attendance, and tout the possible economic impact. There is no word yet on a start date for construction.More >>
The setup is underway for the show that's been part of Mercer County for nearly four decades--the Better Living Show.More >>
The setup is underway for the show that's been part of Mercer County for nearly four decades--the Better Living Show.More >>
Why do police use deadly force? Find out first hand the difficulties officers face in dangerous situations in this exclusive report.More >>
Why do police use deadly force? Find out first hand the difficulties officers face in dangerous situations in this exclusive report.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire at State Police headquarters in Beckley on Thursday. The call came in just after 11 a.m. to the parking lot where the detachment keeps many of their old vehicles. At this point, troopers said it is unclear what started the blaze, but they do no believe it to be suspicious. No one was injured in the blaze. The Beckley Fire Dept., Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., and West Virginia State Police...More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire at State Police headquarters in Beckley on Thursday. The call came in just after 11 a.m. to the parking lot where the detachment keeps many of their old vehicles. At this point, troopers said it is unclear what started the blaze, but they do no believe it to be suspicious. No one was injured in the blaze. The Beckley Fire Dept., Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., and West Virginia State Police...More >>
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A high-stakes, high altitude rescue operation was underway in the New River Gorge National Park on Thursday.More >>
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A high-stakes, high altitude rescue operation was underway in the New River Gorge National Park on Thursday.More >>