Former McDowell county teacher charged with sexual abuse of students

By Patrice Mitchell, Producer
A former McDowell County teacher is behind bars after being arrested on 40 felony charges.

Anthony Harris of Norfolk was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.

Trooper M.D. Brooks of the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police said in a press release that the charges stem from 1985 to 1986 while

Harris was a teacher at Bartley Elementary School, and from 2006 to 2008 while he was a teacher at Mount View Middle School.

The victims age ranged from 12 years of age to 15 years of age.

 Evidence discovered during the  investigation leads Trooper Brooks to believe there are additional victims.  

Those with any information are encouraged to contact Trooper Brooks at the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment at 304-436-2101. Any information provided will remain confidential.

