Fire fees delayed for Summers County residents

The usual Summers County commission room could not hold all of the residents who had an opinion Tuesday afternoon.

Even the adjoining courtroom where the meeting was held became standing room only as the conversation became heated at times.

The ordinance affects those living outside the Hinton city limits. And requires annual fees.

They will go to fund volunteer fire departments in the county and those funds will be distributed evenly.

“You can't expect any agency, especially volunteer fire departments, to operate on having bake sales and so forth,” said resident Henry Guerriero

The commission immediately announced the contractors in charge of drawing up the ordinance printed it with what the commission called “clerical errors.”

Those mistakes were found in many of the amounts and dates when the fees would need to be paid.

“Right now we're strapped for cash,” said Green Sulphur District Fire Chief Tom Scott.

“These fees will help us buy equipment, do training classes, keep the departments up to par.”

Residents say they don't mind paying fees for residential, rental and business areas, but several in attendance had issue with the vacant parcel and campground fees and lack of notice about the incoming fees.

“They didn't notify anybody until they sent the letters out that said payment due by February 15 and people's just now recovering from these floods,” said resident and former firefighter Frank Vance.

The commission told residents they will revamp the ordinance and residents will not have to pay the fire fees until July 15.

The commission said if you've already paid the fees you will be reimbursed.