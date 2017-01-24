Greenbrier County Commission to pick new sheriff

The Greenbrier County Commission has a meeting Tuesday at 7 PM to select the new sheriff of Greenbrier County.

Former Sheriff Jan Cahill accepted the Superintendent of West Virginia State Police earlier this month leaving a vacancy at the sheriff position. Tuesday night, that vacancy will be filled after the County Commission took time evaluating all the candidates.

"It's one of the most, if not the most important elected position in the county and so we took it very seriously. It is the requirement code that the County Commission pick the interim sheriff and we're going to fulfill that responsibility," said President of the Greenbrier County Commission, Woody Hanna.

