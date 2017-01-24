Tips to prepare your federal tax return

Tax Day is April 18th, but it's not too early to get a head start on filing your taxes. Getting a head start by organizing your documents can save a lot of stress down the line.

"It has to do with everyone's money and money is always a touchy subject for people. Sometimes they need it right now, so they come in here hoping for that and sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't," said H&R Block Tax Pro and Quality Sales Specialist, Geri Nauck.

When it comes to taxes, there are common complications that lead to stress.

"Number one is not having a valid ID. A lot of them have a driver's license or ID and it's expired. You need to have one that is current. That is a big problem. Another one, someone might come in and they're claiming their children or something and someone has already done that. Or they find out someone has already filed taxes using their social security number. So, that's tax identity fraud and that's very common," said Nauck.

Taxes can be like pulling teeth, but there are steps you could take to make life a little easier during tax season.

"Some of the best tips are just to make sure you have all your documents, your valid ID, all your W-2's, or any pay stubs or any letters you get from the IRS. Always bring those in with with you when you come in for an appointment. That'll help at the tax desk make it go very easy," Nauck said.

H&R Block also offers free appointments for tax talks and other advice, but stay away from tax preparers who ask for money up front.

