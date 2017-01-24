Tazewell County introduces Department of Emergency Medical Services

Tazewell County is preparing to launch a new service within the next three months in the eastern district that will ensure those with a medical emergency will always have the care they need.

Still in the early stages of development, the Department of Emergency Medical Services is a new branch of the Tazewell County government created to provide a stronger emergency rescue squad presence in the eastern part of the county. The new agency will combine Bluefield, Virginia rescue squad, and Rescue 945 in Boissevain to provide uniformity, and support an increase in the number of paid full-time and part-time employees. The idea is to make sure the large area already being served by the two EMS locations will have a crew on standby at any given time.

Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charles Stacy says if rescue squads throughout the rest of Tazewell County incur financial difficulties, or can no longer continue to operate, Tazewell County as a government will have an agency there to begin to provide those services in those communities if their rescue squads find that they are not able to do so.