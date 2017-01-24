Raleigh County Schools report 2nd highest budget deficit in W.V - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County Schools report 2nd highest budget deficit in W.Va.

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Board of Education (BOE) is expected to discuss personnel recommendations on Tuesday that could impact as many as 94 positions.

The layoffs expected to take effect in the 2017-18 school year come after a nearly nine million dollar loss in county, state, and federal funding over the last couple of years. Raleigh County lost just under 200 students between 2016 and 2017. 

Raleigh County's Association Federation of Teachers (AFT) responded to the proposed cuts on Tuesday, which could impact more than 30 teaching positions.

"Everybody is in an uproar. Everybody is worried about their job. Morale is not good right now," said AFT Pres. Mary Moye. 

At the elementary level, Kindergarten Teacher Jaclyn Adams is worried about proposed cuts to teachers' aides. "They're so beneficial and helpful to have. I couldn't do my job without my aide." 

Meanwhile, Raleigh County's Education Association Pres. Wendy Peters raised concern Tuesday about the impact of the proposed cuts on class size. "I think they could look at other things besides the employees who work with the children."

While the state-mandated student-teacher ratios at the elementary level may protect elementary school teachers, those at the high school level without such restrictions may not be as lucky.

"Middle school and high school teachers, they can fit as many students into the classroom as is allowed by the fire marshal," said Moye. 

Presently, Raleigh County falls behind Logan County Schools with the highest budget deficit at 14 million dollars.

Stay with WVVA News on-air and online for the latest on Tuesday night's Raleigh County BOE meeting. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Slain trooper's young sons in court as killer gets death

    Slain trooper's young sons in court as killer gets death

    Thursday, April 27 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-04-28 02:42:01 GMT
    The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>
    The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>

  • BSC holds Annual Scholarship Fund raising Dinner

    BSC holds Annual Scholarship Fund raising Dinner

    The Bluefield State College Foundation held their annual fund raising dinner this evening at Fincastle on the Mountain. This events kicks off the push for donations that go toward scholarships for future Bluefield State Students.  This is also the largest grossing event of the year.  According to BSC Foundation Director Betty Carroll this is the biggest single fund raising event and they hope it will get them off on a good footing for this year's gifts.The Keynote speaker w...More >>
    The Bluefield State College Foundation held their annual fund raising dinner this evening at Fincastle on the Mountain. This events kicks off the push for donations that go toward scholarships for future Bluefield State Students.  This is also the largest grossing event of the year.  According to BSC Foundation Director Betty Carroll this is the biggest single fund raising event and they hope it will get them off on a good footing for this year's gifts.The Keynote speaker w...More >>

  • Bluefield State to begin construction on new residence hall

    Bluefield State to begin construction on new residence hall

    Bluefield State is getting a little bigger. It was announced Thursday evening that the Hugh Shott Foundation i is gifting the school  $1.5 Million dollars towards the construction of a new, on campus residence hall. Another $500,000 will be raised by the Bluefield State Foundation for the project. Administrators are hoping that the new facility will encourage growth in attendance, and tout the possible economic impact. There is no word yet on a start date for construction.

    More >>

    Bluefield State is getting a little bigger. It was announced Thursday evening that the Hugh Shott Foundation i is gifting the school  $1.5 Million dollars towards the construction of a new, on campus residence hall. Another $500,000 will be raised by the Bluefield State Foundation for the project. Administrators are hoping that the new facility will encourage growth in attendance, and tout the possible economic impact. There is no word yet on a start date for construction.

    More >>

  • Better Living Show begins this Friday

    Better Living Show begins this Friday

    The setup is underway for the show that's been part of Mercer County for nearly four decades--the Better Living Show.

    More >>

    The setup is underway for the show that's been part of Mercer County for nearly four decades--the Better Living Show.

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Trooper's Reality

    SPECIAL REPORT: Trooper's Reality

    Why do police use deadly force? Find out first hand the difficulties officers face in dangerous situations in this exclusive report. 

    More >>

    Why do police use deadly force? Find out first hand the difficulties officers face in dangerous situations in this exclusive report. 

    More >>

  • Firefighters respond to car fire at State Police headquarters

    Firefighters respond to car fire at State Police headquarters

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire at State Police headquarters in Beckley on Thursday.  The call came in just after 11 a.m. to the parking lot where the detachment keeps many of their old vehicles. At this point, troopers said it is unclear what started the blaze, but they do no believe it to be suspicious.  No one was injured in the blaze.  The Beckley Fire Dept., Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., and West Virginia State Police...

    More >>

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire at State Police headquarters in Beckley on Thursday.  The call came in just after 11 a.m. to the parking lot where the detachment keeps many of their old vehicles. At this point, troopers said it is unclear what started the blaze, but they do no believe it to be suspicious.  No one was injured in the blaze.  The Beckley Fire Dept., Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., and West Virginia State Police...

    More >>

  • Rangers train for high-altitude rescue in New River Gorge

    Rangers train for high-altitude rescue in New River Gorge

    FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A high-stakes, high altitude rescue operation was underway in the New River Gorge National Park on Thursday.  

    More >>

    FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A high-stakes, high altitude rescue operation was underway in the New River Gorge National Park on Thursday.  

    More >>

  • Greenbrier County man first non-driver to win Grandfather clock at Martinsville

    Greenbrier County man first non-driver to win Grandfather clock at Martinsville

    Representatives from Martinsville Speedway traveled to Greenbrier County on Thursday to give away a Grandfather clock to a big-time fan of NASCAR. It was the first time a  non-driver was presented with the prize.

    More >>

    Representatives from Martinsville Speedway traveled to Greenbrier County on Thursday to give away a Grandfather clock to a big-time fan of NASCAR. It was the first time a  non-driver was presented with the prize.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.