Raleigh County sheriff announces new patrols to target high crime areas

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is stepping up patrols to target high crime areas.



Sheriff Scott Van Meter announced the new crime prevention patrols on Tuesday that will occur outside deputies' regular shifts. He said officers are usually busy during their assigned shift running from call to call.



This way, Van Meter said the overtime opportunity will give deputies a chance to focus on areas with an increase in drugs, burglaries, and other crimes.



"Drugs are the root of all evil. They're poisoning our children and they're poisoning our people. They get hooked on drugs..their life spirals down and they commit other crimes," said Sheriff Van Meter on Tuesday.



Van Meter also said Tuesday the department will be adding two new dogs to its K-9 division in an effort to step up drug interdiction efforts.



On top of the new patrols and K-9's, a new deputy will soon assign a deputy to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), an organization proactively involved in investigating people involved in child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.