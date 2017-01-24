I scream, you scream: Dippin' Dots seeks truce with Spicer

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Dippin' Dots has apparently found a way to begin thawing out its relationship with President Donald Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, who has been sending critical tweets about the company since 2010.

News outlets began reporting over the weekend on Spicer's tweets, including "Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future," and "If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future would not have run out of vanilla."

On Monday, the Paducah, Kentucky-based company responded with an open letter from its CEO on its website and a tweet that offered to treat the White House to an ice cream social to make peace because "we believe in connecting the dots."

@seanspicer, let's connect the dots! We hope you and the @WhiteHouse take us up on our ice cream social invite ??https://t.co/kmg5cNqpFe — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) January 23, 2017

Spicer responded late Monday suggesting "we do something great" for veterans and first responders.

Sorry for the delay How about we do something great for the those who have served out nation & 1st responders https://t.co/G9BPmVAXKS — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 24, 2017

Read the full open letter from Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer:

Dear Sean,



We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency! We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes. After all, we believe in connecting the dots.

As you may or may not know, Dippin’ Dots are made in Kentucky by hundreds of hard working Americans in the heartland of our great country. As a company, we’re doing great. We’ve enjoyed double-digit growth in sales for the past three years. That means we’re creating jobs and opportunities. We hear that's on your agenda too.



We can even afford to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social. What do you say? We’ll make sure there’s plenty of all your favorite flavors.



Yours,



Scott, CEO of Dippin’ Dots

