Fayette Sheriff asks for public help in identifying suspected burglar

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) -

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley wants your help identifying the individual in this picture.

In a Facebook post to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, the man is described as a suspect in a burglary in the Summerlee area of Oak Hill.

Sheriff Fridley wants you to contact the Sheriff's Office at 304-574-4216 if you know who the man is.

