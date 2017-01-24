Home destroyed in Bluefield fire

A two-story home is destroyed in a fire on Tuesday in Bluefield.

The fire started around 7:00 a.m. at a residence on Fulton Street.

"The information that we saw arriving on scene is that it probably started in the basement and burnt through the floor and was extending into the first floor of the house," says Lt. Matthew Pettrey with the Bluefield, WV Fire Dept.

No one was hurt and a cause has not been determined.

Pettrey says the home did not have any electrical service.