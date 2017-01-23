AG Morrisey warns of scammers preying on senior citizens

What would you do if you got a call from someone claiming to be a police officer or paramedic, telling you a family member was in distress and needed money?

if your first instinct would be to give out your personal or bank account information, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning people to hang on tight to their pocketbooks.

A new scam called the "grandparent scam" is working its way through the mountain state and preying on senior citizens.

Morrisey says most likely these calls are actually from scammers trying to pry information from the victim.

"If you get a call the best thing to do is just know that it's a scam,” Morrisey said. “But if you think there may be something real to it, then say 'I'm going to call you back.' Research it. Call your grandson or your granddaughter and call people in the family. Learn where your grandchildren are so you're not victimized. But we've been picking up that this scam is going around the mountain state, we've heard about it in Virginia as well. So we want to make sure people know about it."