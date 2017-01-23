Sheriff's Dept. asks Raleigh Co. residents to look out for suspicious activity

Break ins are on the rise in parts of Raleigh County and the sheriff's department wants the public to take notice.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department's Chief of Detectives, Lt. M.A. McCray, cases of burglaries and breaking and entering have shot up in the Beaver, Shady Spring and Crab Orchard areas of Raleigh County.

Thieves are hitting homes and businesses at all times of the day.

The sheriff's department says it's working on finding the culprits, but in the meantime, want people to speak up if they see something out of the ordinary.

"Things have just seemed to pick up a little bit in that area, and we want to let the public know to be vigilant about any suspicious activity in the neighborhood,” McCray said. “If they see anything going on, a vehicle or person they don't recognize, or that shouldn't be there."

Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to Crimestoppers or to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.